26 martie - termen fiscal important. Cine trebuie sa treaca urgent pe la ANAF

The National Economic Forecast Board (CNP) is estimating a 5.7-percent increase in Romania's industrial output in the first quarter of 2018, mainly driven by a 13.5-percent increase in external market turnover. /* (c)AdOcean 2003-2017, SomaSocial_ro.stiripesu ...

The University of Bucharest will be organising the All About Economy International Economic Film Festival, March 27-29, which will introduce the public to topics such as financial mechanisms and those on Wall Street, as well as to the Bitcoin currency. /* (c ...