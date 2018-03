A2, A4 motorways and five national roads continue to be closed to traffic

The road traffic on some segments of five national roads in Dobrogea, A2 and A4 motorways is still closed on Thursday morning, but on the Fetesti - Cernavoda segment traffic is open in controlled lines, informs the Constanta Regional Roads and Bridges Directorate.

The director of the Constanta Roads and Bridges Public Corporation, Lucian Lungoci, said that 80% of the county roads are impassable."We have hardly managed to keep open segments between certain localities so that we can junction with national roads for emergency transport," Lungoci said.

AGERPRES.