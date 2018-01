Acting PM Fifor: Principalities Union possible firstly due to whole nation's convergence of spirit

Romanian Principalities Union was possible "both through political, diplomatic efforts of some visionary statesmen, through their friendship relations with key-countries in the European concert of the moment, and most importantly through the whole nation's convergence of the spirit," on Wednesday said the Acting Prime Minister Mihai Fifor in his message on Romanian Principalities Union Day.

"Guided as many other European peoples of those times by the wish of national emancipation, aware of the legitimacy of their aspirations, the Romanians of the two Principalities made it on 24 January 1859 to change the course of history, different from the one already set by the external interests' map. The election of Colonel Cuza as ruler of both Romanian Principalities represented much more than a genuine solution to a matter that seemed to be unsolvable. The Principalities Union was also possible through the political and diplomatic efforts of certain visionary statesmen, through the friendship relations with key-countries in the European concert of the moment and most importantly through the whole nation's convergence of the spirit which determined the people's masses of the two Principalities to take their destiny in their own hands," Fifor said in his message sent to the media on Wednesday by the gov't.He said he's certain that many families of Romanians can proud themselves with a 1859 unionist ancestor, stressing at the same time that this day is also an occasion of reflection upon the measure in which the past could create the future endlessly, through the horizon of hope it offers."

AGERPRES .