Actiune de donare de sange la Medgidia. Ce conditii terbuie sa indeplineasca donatorii

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis enacted on Monday a decree which establishes a national committee for the country’s adoption of the Euro currency, and also sets a calendar for acceding to the EU’s Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II).

Romania intends to reinvigorate the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu told the EUSDR National Forum, an event organized on Monday at the Palace of Parliament, on the occasion of the launch of Romania's EUSDR Presidency."We set ourselves ...