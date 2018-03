ActiveWatch demands that PSD chair Dragnea reconsider statements on sanctioning people defaming Romania abroad

ActiveWatch is demanding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its chair Liviu Dragnea publicly announce their support for the right to free speech and reconsider the statements on the promotion of a law aimed at sanctioning people defaming Romania abroad.

"ActiveWatch expresses its concern about the intention of PSD chair Liviu Dragnea to reintroduce political censorship in Romania. (...) ActiveWatch considers that denouncing to European institutions the corruption or the anti-democratic policies of the people in power in Bucharest does not mean defamation, but defending the country. Also, banning the expression of some critical views to the abuses of the ruling persons is a violation of Article 30 (2) of the Constitution, which states simply and clearly that 'censorship of any kind is forbidden'," ActiveWatch said in a statement.According to the same sources, European justice expressly protects the right of the citizen to criticize their government.ActiveWatch also pointed out that in all democratic states, the structures in power are exposed to criticism, precisely to keep citizens from their excesses."As such the so-called ?defamations' invoked by Dragnea are, in fact, the remains of a discourse that the Romanians refused to listen to after December 1989, a speech in which the 'supreme Leader' identifies with the people and with the country and in which he denounces any accusation or criticism as an offense to the nation itself. Neither Dragnea nor any other political leader, any minister or government have the right to substitute for the identity of Romania or for Romanian citizens. They all are in the service of citizens, are obliged to allow anyone to express their opinion on their performance in government, even when it is critical. We also consider that the struggle for the defense of the rule of law and democracy is not and anti-national activity," the statement said.ActiveWatch representatives added that the text of the release will be sent to all the embassies of European countries, representatives of the European Commission in Bucharest and other relevant European institutions.

AGERPRES .