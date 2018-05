Agriculture Minister: Romania does not accept capping of payments in future Common Agricultural Policy

Romania does not accept the capping of payments in the future Common Agricultural Policy, this being my stance in the Ministers' Council, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday.

"In the talks I have had, and not a few, with Commissioner Hogan, my stance in the Ministers' Council has been this: No. Romania does not accept the capping of payments and this is it," the Agriculture minister specified, asked what he thinks about the proposal of the Commissioner regarding the capping of payments to 60,000 euro per farm after 2020.The European Commission has requested a capping of subsidizes per estate to the 60,000 euro-threshold and the European Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner, Phil Hogan has expressed his support of such a measure.