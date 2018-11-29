Alba Iulia Resolution: We call on Romanian nation to open new century of real unity

The Government calls on the Romanian nation, at the opening of a "new century of real unity, in the fullest brotherly harmony, in tolerance and good neighborliness," reads the Alba Iulia Resolution, signed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"For the future that is laid out in front of us, we have the sacred duty of defending and enriching the treasure trove of the Greater Union received from our forefathers. We thus call forth, in the year of the nation's Centennial, all Romanians to continue, with brotherly unity, the historic construction of the Greater Romania cathedral. We will have to cultivate and cherish even more the symbols of our national culture - some of them, peaks of universal culture - spiritual values meant to always inspire our becoming and motivating our shared actions, on which the future of the Romanian nation will be based. With this faith, we call today the entire Romanian nation to open together a new century of real unity, in the fullest and most brotherly harmony, in tolerance and good neighborliness," says the Government's Resolution Alba Iulia, signed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.The Resolution was read on Thursday, during the solemn Government sitting in Alba Iulia, by professor Daniel Fonoage."In the 100 years since the Greater Union, through Romanians working together, regardless of their political beliefs, faiths, ethnic identity or confession, we achieved a dream the parents and grandparents of our nation barely dared to hope: integrating United Romania in the space of democracy, of freedom and national security, through the accession to the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance (...) With the same humbleness showed one century ago by the signatories of the 1918 Resolution, we bow today before our brave heroes that made the Greater Union possible and the martyrs that defended it in the following years!" the Resolution shows."Today, the Romanians' heart is much larger than the borders established in 1918, because this heart beats everywhere in the world. But the 100 years of a millennial history's accomplishment give us an inner strength of the pride of being Romanian. No matter where we are now, or in the next centuries, we will always be tied by our Romanian blood and by our Romanian language. The commitment of the Romanian state towards its own citizens will have to be doubled by the debt towards those who, around our country's borders today, identify themselves as being Romanians and who keep within their families our culture and language as a sacred heritage," the Resolution underlines"The duty that we, the people of today have, is to develop the country, to invest more in what can make us better, in our education, in everybody's health, in developing the country's infrastructure, whose beauties and riches we pride ourselves with. We strongly believe that Romania will be better, more democratic and more prosperous, upon meeting the new Centennial, through the efforts made by all Romanians. Happy anniversary Romania!", the Resolution signed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila further shows.