ALDE makes proposal of agreement between parliamentary parties with respect to justice independence, rule of law

"The immediate withdrawal from the office they hold now in the judiciary system by those who, in 2009 until 2016, drafted and signed the secret collaboration protocols between SRI and the institutions operating in the justice field. Its is unquestionable that the signatories of these protocols, the same as those who urged them do it, are those who exercised in real terms a devastating political influence on justice independence. (...) The Minister of Justice will be a politically independent person and of a solid professional reputation, at least until the complete recovery of the justice independence and full liberation of it from under the control of special services and political factors controlling the services. (...) The process of drafting the norms regarding the organisation of justice and criminal legislation will include in the future the recommendations of the Venice Commission every time they are drafted in rigorous academic terms, after examination, comparison and assessment of a plurality of Romanian sources and not having a visible political nature. Depoliticizing justice must also include the recommendations from the European bodies, be it political or specialized," stipulates the document posted on Wednesday on the alde.ro website.

The ALDE proposal also showed that the parties must agree with the "declassification, denouncement and abrogation of all protocols concluded between the SRI and the institutions in the justice area (High Court, Court of Appeals, General Prosecutor's Office, National Anticorruption Directorate, Supreme Council of Magistrates etc.), according to the recommendation of the recent report of the Venice Commission. This recommendation must be transposed in a set of good judicial and administrative practices to be effective in repairing the injustice generated by the protocols and also the judicial liability of those involved in their drafting and enactment of the occult agreements in question."

Agerpres