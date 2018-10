ALDE's Tariceanu: I am strongly rejecting the construction of a multi-speed Europe

Senate President and national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is strongly rejecting the construction of a multi-speed Europe, underlining that such an approach undermines the international role of the EU as a strong and legitimate actor.

"Next year will really be a challenge to us all, beyond the fact that we are facing the consequences of the first major backward step for the EU, and I mean Brexit; we face a clash of ideologies and, in this context, we should all play a more prominent role and encourage all European institutions to take all the necessary measures to preserve cohesion among our societies that are at different levels of development and ambition. Due to its macroeconomic and macro-social implications, the European cohesion policy can be considered the most important instrument in the correction of regional imbalances and in enhancing the citizens' well-being," Tariceanu said at the conference "An inclusive cohesion policy for a Union closer to the citizens."In his opinion, "maintaining unaltered common agricultural policies and assessing the intention of some to introduce new convergence criteria for the management of the next financial framework" are worrisome to Romania."I think we all are at crucial stage; solidarity must be at the heart of the European project; we must learn from our own difficulties to solve such problems. (...) I am strongly rejecting building a multi-speed Europe, and that some are more European than others (...) Besides being counterproductive and bringing constant conflicts among member states, such an approach undermines the international role of the EU as a strong and legitimate actor," said Tariceanu.He stressed that an important decision should be made within the EU and answers to several questions must be found.He also referenced Romania assuming the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019."We are honoured to hold the EU Council presidency next year. Sibiu, one of the most beautiful cities of Romania, with a historic heritage, will organise the summit. (...) I am optimistic about the conclusions. The success of the Romanian presidency depends on all of us providing sincere answers to the aspects that could mean the difference between the success and failure of each effort. (...) I believe that the easiest way to answer the above questions lies in the effectiveness of European cohesion policy, a well-used tool that has the ability of filling the current gaps and healing the wounds of the past. I remind you that the EU has never lost its ability to generate hope, both internally and globally, and I ask all the stakeholders to act," Tariceanu concluded.