ALDE submits lists of supporting signatures, list of MEP candidates, calls it exceptional

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Tuesday submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau lists of about 400,000 supporting signatures and a list of its candidates in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament.

ALDE MEP Norica Nicolai said the party proposes to the Romanians an "exceptional list," a list of people with a "high moral probity."

"I would like to thank the members of the BEC for having had the patience to check the nearly 400,000 signatures that ALDE submitted today. I want to tell you that this is a special day to me as I am submitting the list of ALDE MEP candidates. I believe that ALDE proposes to the Romanians an exceptional list, a list of people with a profession, a list of people whose moral probity cannot be called into question, a list this party is using to compete for the votes of the Romanians," said Nicolai.

She added that Romanians want to live in a Europe that is closer to and more respectful of Romania.

"We respect the fact that all Romanians love their country, and that all Romanians want to live in a Europe that is closer to us, more respectful of us, same as we are close to Europe, respectful of Europe. I believe that respect, trust and more good for each and every one is needed both in Romania and in Europe," said Nicolai.