Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt: Romania assumes its part in managing European problems

Ambassador of Germany in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt on Wednesday affirmed in western Cluj County, that he wishes to demonstrate to his country that Romania assumes its part in the management of the European problems and that next year, during the Presidency of the Council of European Union, Romania will be able to demonstrate it even more.

Present in Cluj-Napoca to attend the Clujotronic festival, the most important electronic art event in Romania, organised by the German Cultural Centre in partnership with the French Institute, Ambassador Meier-Klodt spoke in a press conference about the part Romania can play in Europe in the perspective of taking over the EU Council's Presidency as of 1 January 2019.'First of all, to maintain Europe's cohesion and solidarity, each and every one must contribute and play one's part as set. France and Germany, as important partners and promoters of Europe, know and assume this part. But, as they say a boat needs all of its men on deck. And Romania can play a very important part in the months to come. I imagine Romania firstly as an intermediary among those forces manifesting themselves on the one hand in Western Europe and the ones at play in Eastern Europe,' the German diplomat asserted.He gave the example of the recent Three Seas Initiative Summit where Romania 'made use' of the presidency it held in this event to make the meeting a very useful, with concrete results. The ambassador added that he used this invitation to demonstrate to the federal German gov't that Romania assumes its part it in fact has in managing the European problems and specified that a lot of other issues exist wherein Romania could play a part similar to the one at the Three Seas Initiative Summit, and that next year, during its mandate at the Presidency of the Council of the EU it could show exactly these things.In her turn, the French Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, also present in the news conference, emphasized the particular importance of this moment of Romania's taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU.'What we are telling our Romanian partners is that they have a responsibility, because they are to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU. And Romania wishes to make this presidency a success, and we want it too, because it is in Europe's best interest. We believe that it is an important moment in the EU and its history, with significant stakes and hope that Romania be aware of this,' the ambassador of France to Romania said.Michele Ramis and Cord Meier-Klodt paid a visit to Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday, in a new diplomatic French-German initiative. The two diplomats have inaugurated together a French-German plant worth 13 million euro in the commune of Apahida.