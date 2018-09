Ambassador George Maior on his possible recall to Romania: It would be a political mistake in terms of Romania-US relation

Romania's Ambassador to the US George Maior believes that his possible recall to the country would be a mistake in terms of the Romanian - US relationship because he did his duty as ambassador "in Romania's national interest, in an exemplary manner." He says that there is a political interest in this regard.

"I and not only me, but many colleagues of the Foreign Affairs Ministry believe that I have done my duty in Romania's national interest and professionally, in an exemplary manner. The Romanian - US partnership is at the highest level in terms of quality and this is also due to the performance of the embassy and the ambassador. There is a political interest for my recall. This interest should be explained. I cannot explain it, professionally speaking I have nothing to reproach. It would be, in my view, a political mistake in respect to the Romanian - US relation, but this is obviously at the discretion of the political factor. I am the only person who tries to do his job, they are a Coalition ... (...) If it's a political battle, I'm not part of any coalition," George Maior stated on Wednesday, at the end of his hearing in the Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee.

The diplomat also mentioned that his statement regarding the letter sent to the authorities in Bucharest by former mayor of New-York, Rudolf Giulianni, was a correct one.

"My statement was correctly covered by the reality, it also was opportune, because, without that statement, the Romanian public opinion could have considered a mistake a certain US standpoint in relation to some issues connected to our country. And it was my duty as ambassador to speak out," Maior added.

He mentioned that upon his return from holiday, he was very well welcomed in the US and the bilateral agenda continues at the foreseen pace.

"I didn't have any discussion regarding this letter, on the contrary, I was very well welcomed upon my return from vacation, and we continue the bilateral agenda at the foreseen pace.