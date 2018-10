Ambassador to UK, Mihalache: 'Voting process carries out in good conditions, despite Harrow section congestion'

"There's a lot of people in Harrow, the situation does not differ much from the previous day," declared, on Sunday, the Romanian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dan Mihalache, contacted by AGERPRES.

"We took all necessary organizational and logistic measures so that the voting will unfold in good conditions," the ambassador assured."We have had no incidents, everyone voted - and today it happens the same way - even if there was a sort of congestion at Harrow, that one cannot foresee, meaning that at the same time a lot of people show up," the diplomat added.According to ambassador Dan Mihalache, throughout the territory of the United Kingdom there are 19 polling stations, 6 of which in London: Two at the Romanian Cultural Institute, two at the consulate, one in Lutton, which is a neighborhood with a high density of Romanian population, and one in Harrow.In his opinion, the reasons for the congestion in the Harrow polling station could be explained through the fact that the churches from the area are more organized in mobilizing their parishioners to take part in this referendum.Dan Mihalache urged all Romanians in the United Kingdom "to proceed according to their conscience".In the United Kingdom, over 290,000 Romanians have officially registered to the British authorities.

AGERPRES