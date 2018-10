Andreea Ardeleanu, Romanian Air Force’s first ever jet plane woman instructor

Captain Andreea Oana Ardeleanu, 30, performed on Thursday at the Aeronautic Staff Training Base (BAIFPA) in Boboc, Buzau County (south-east), the assessment flight to become an instructor on the IAR 99 aircraft, thus having become the first woman pilot of the Romanian Air Force to be an instructor on a jet plane.

Oana Ardeleanu told AGERPRES that since her childhood her dream had been to become a pilot, although the parents had not encouraged her in this sense."I have been dreaming to become a pilot ever since the seventh-grade. Then, girls were not admitted to the aviation schools. My parents did not encourage me, on the contrary, even now my mother would want me to quit, but the passion for flying is stronger than ever," said Oana Ardeleanu.Prior to the assessment flight, Commander Daniel Radu wished the future instructor "only clear skies in her chosen career."According to Boboc aviation school spokeswoman, Laura Cretu, the assessment flight lasted about half an hour and it was complex. In turn, Commander Marius Ionita, the instructor who played the role of the student, emphasized at the end of the flight that the mission had been very well prepared.Captain Andreea Oana Ardeleanu has almost a thousand hours of flight, out of which 360 hours on the IAR 99 Standard aircraft.