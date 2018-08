Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomatic Corps kicks off featuring German ForMin Maas as special guest

The Annual Reunion of the Romanian Diplomatic Corps kicks off on Monday, in Bucharest, being due to feature the German Foreign Affairs Minister, Heiko Maas, his Romanian counterpart, Teodor Melescanu, the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Victor Negrescu, alongside the Romanian diplomatic and consular missions' heads, a release sent on Sunday by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reads.

'In the year of the Greater Union Centennial's celebration, the Annual Reunion of the Romanian Diplomatic Corps is all the more important as the very making of modern Romania was possible through the visionary steps of the Romanian exceptional diplomats who, with professionalism and dedication have made this emblematic achievement of the national diplomacy come true. The Annual Reunion of the Romanian Diplomatic Corps puts together as always the representatives of the Romanian diplomacy and is a debate platform of Romania's priorities in the context of the international developments, by assessing the past year's diplomatic activity, the drawing of the strategic guidelines and the identification of the new opportunities of action,' the MAE release says.The presence of the German high dignitary, Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, the special guest of this year's edition of the reunion, confirms 'the very good stage of the bilateral relationship, as well as the particular level of the privileged dialogue' between Romania and Germany. Moreover, the visit takes place in the perspective of the taking over by Romania with 1 January 2019 of the half-year rotating Presidency of the Council of European Union.Apart from the above-mentioned topic, the bilateral and strategic relations, the regional cooperation, the eastern proximity, the United Nations Organisation, the economic diplomacy, the cultural and scientific diplomacy will be among the main themes of the reunion's debates.Attending the plenary sessions of the event due to stretch until 29 August will be the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest, officials with the Presidential Administration, members of the Government and Parliament, alongside high officials with the MAE.'A significant approach within the reunion is a series of visits to economic objectives countrywide and meetings with local authorities, an initiative implemented as a first at the last edition of the reunion that proved successful as an integral part of the event,' the MAE release concludes.