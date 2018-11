Anunțul lui Merkel care il va infuria pe Putin

Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea will propose that the group hold two national executive committee meetings in the near future, one for “political subjects”, and one to decide on the upcoming government reshuffle, party top brass sources told MEDIAFAX.

Judges of the Bucharest Court decided on Thursday to sentence Romanian businessman Ioan Niculae to three years and six months in prison, for multiple corruption charges related to agro-industrial company Interagro. The decision is not final and can be appealed.