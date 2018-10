BNR injects 9.7bn lei into market through 7-day repo operation

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) injected 9.7 billion lei in the banking market on Monday, through a 7-day repo operation at an interest rate of 2.5pct per annum, equal to the key interest rate.

Also, the BNR posted, in the first half of Monday, an average interest rate on deposits attracted (ROBID) for a day (overnight) of 2.39pct per annum, down from Friday, 2.4pct per annum, and for overnight deposits (ROBOR) the interest rate dropped to 2.69pct per annum, from the level of the previous session, of 2.7pct per year.The 3-month ROBOR index remained unchanged at 3.17pct per year.In September, the National Bank conducted three, repo-type operations, through which it offered banks 16.9 billion lei.