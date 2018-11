BNR maintains inflation forecast at 3.5pct for 2018, revises upwards to 2.9pct forecast for 2019

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has maintained the inflation forecast at 3.5 percent for the end of 2018 and revised upwards to 2.9 percent the forecast for next year, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu announced on Thursday while presenting the Quarterly Report on inflation.

"We are preserving the 3.5 percent forecast for December 2018, with some risks," Isarescu said.For December 2019, the central bank estimates an inflation of 2.9 per cent, down by 0.2 percentage points in addition to the previous forecast, made in August.The annual average inflation rate in the first nine months of this year was 0.3 percent, as compared to 0.1 percent in the similar period of 2017.