BNR's Isarescu: 'Inflation will continue to decrease, including next year, but slower'

Inflation will continue to decline, with a new decrease to follow, the data analyzed by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) showing that the downward trend will maintain next year too, at a slower pace, the BNR governor, Mugur Isarescu, told a press conference.

"Our forecast is that in the next months, and you will receive the first information from the Statistics Office in a week, inflation will continue to decrease and we expect a new sensible decline in the inflation rate, close to the top limit of the interval, close to 3.5 per cent that is, to be more clear. These is the data that we have and we believe in it, with the necessary risks. (...) The risks are related to the prices that we do not control. (...) The data that we analyze, and we change it from time to time, depending on the development of the situation, shows that the downward trend will continue next year too, but at a slower pace," said Isarescu.

In terms of interests, the central bank governor underscored that these are where they should be, with the current ROBOR movements being absolutely normal on any functional market.

He also specified that the National Bank did not flood the market with liquidity, as the central bank's role is to ensure the necessary liquidity on the market.

AGERPRES