Bogdan Cuzma wins Campulung Muscel Trophy for coast speed

Bogdan Cuzma (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) won on Sunday the seventh edition of the National Coast Speed Championship, the Campulung Muscel Trophy.

Cuzma was timed in at 2 minutes 56 seconds 602/1000 (1 minute 27 seconds 642/1000 during the first leg, 1 minute 28 960/1000 in the second), according to the website of the Romanian Sports Automobile Federation (FRAS).The second place was won by Andrei Dumitrescu (Tatuus), at 461/1000, on the third place was Silviu Dumitrescu (Osella PA 21/E2), at 01 seconds 712/1000.



In the general rankings, before the last stage, Andrei Dumitrescu is ahead, with 111 points, followed by Lucian Radut (107 points), Costi Stratnic (75 points), Silviu Dumitrescy (56 points), Mihai Leu (52 points), etc.



The national title will be decided at the Opel Trophy, in Brasov, on October 14.