Bogdan Trif (PSD): No dictatorship in our party

Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif, President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sibiu Organisation stated on Friday that there is no dictatorship within the Social Democratic Party and everyone will vote at the Congress depending on his/her conscience.

Asked about the vote in the congress cast on the candidacy for the positions of Executive President and Secretary General, Trif specified that there is no party directive in that respect."There is no decision, everyone will vote as his/her conscience dictates, he/she is alone in the voting booth and it is normal for things to happen this way, there is no directive, it is a democratic party, alive, there is no dictatorship in our party, everyone votes the best they deem fit," Trif affirmed.Bogdan Trif, who runs for the position of Vice President of the Central Region, expressed his joy that Sibiu will be represented at the highest level.As regards Viorica Dancila's candidacy for the position of executive president of the party, he said that "it is absolutely normal for Romania's Prime Minister, President of the Women's Organisation to have an appropriate position within the party.""She deemed fit to run so that she can help the party much more from the new position. (...) Mrs. Viorica Dancila is a very capable person and has proved this in time," Trif completed.

AGERPRES .