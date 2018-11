Bucharest, Madrid mayors to sign memorandum of cooperation in several areas

Mayors of Bucharest and Madrid will sign a memorandum of cooperation between the two cities in sustainable development, infrastructure, education, culture and tourism fields, on the occasion of Aa visit that Gabriela Firea will pay to the Spanish Capital, as of November 5.

The General Mayor of the Capital City Bucharest will have a series of meetings with experts of the Madrid Municipality, on issues related to the smart city concept and infrastructure, and also with representatives of some specialized companies to discuss about urban planning and urban governance models.She will also attend the opening of the World Forum on Urban Violence and Education for Better Living Together and Peace and she will meet President of the Madrid Community Angel Garrido."A city with almost 4 million inhabitants like Madrid, which managed in just a few year to solve, through a clear strategy, its problems related to traffic and to successfully implement smart city projects represents an administrative model for the Romanian capital. I want to set the grounds for a long term collaboration, in order to benefit from the expertise of the Madrid specialists, not only in what concerns the traffic problems, but also in areas like education, urbanism and culture," stated Gabriela Firea, according to a release of the Bucharest City Hall (PMB).