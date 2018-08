Car market in Romania, almost 24 percent rise, in first seven months

The total sales of new automobiles have gone up, during the first seven months of the year, by 23.8 percent, to 105,686 units, in comparison with the reference period of 2017, according to the Automotive Manufactures and Importers Association (APIA) data, published on Tuesday.

Legal persons are the ones who support the auto sales in Romania (63 percent of total acquisitions of cars made during first 7 months), but also purchases made by individuals have gone up by 32 percent, in comparison with the interval of January - July 2017, to 33,013 units.Regarding the used cars, during the reference period, their number reached 274,195 units, dropping by 6.9 percent, as opposed to the similar period of 2017.By the country of origin of the vehicles, 31 percent are made in Romania, 20 percent in Germany, 10.9 are from the Czech Republic, 7.6 from Turkey and 7.5 from Spain.In this context, the sales of automobiles within the local market, registered, in 2018, a significant growth, of 37 percent, in comparison with 2017, while imported automobiles have registered a lower sales leap, of 22.1 percent.