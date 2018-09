CCR registers draft law revising Constitution on family definition

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) registered on Wednesday the draft law revising the Constitution, which stipulates that the family is founded on the freely consented marriage between a man and a woman, officials with the CCR told AGERPRES.

The normative act was adopted on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Senate.According to article 23 of the Law No.47/1992 regarding the organisation and functioning of the CCR, within five days from the adoption of the law revising the Constitution, the Constitutional Court shall have a ruling, ex officio, over it, with the provisions of articles 20 and 21 to be enforced accordingly.