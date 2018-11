CCR: 'There is a judicial conflict between Parliament and ICCJ regarding establishment of five-judge panels'

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided that there is a judicial conflict of constitutional nature between Parliament and the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) regarding the establishment of the five-judge panels.

The Constitutional Court passed on Wednesday Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's notification regarding a judicial conflict of constitutional nature between Parliament and the High Court of Cassation and Justice regarding the establishment of the five-judge panels.

AGERPRES .