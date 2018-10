Central bank caps indebtnedness degree to 40pct for national curency loans

The maximum level of indebtedness will be 40pct of the net income for the national currency loans and 20pct for the ones in foreign currency, as of 1 January 2019, reads a release by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), issued on Wednesday.

As for the loans related to purchasing a first house, the maximum indebtedness ratio is raised by 5pct, says the same Regulation for the amendment of the loan conditions, passed on Wednesnday by the BNR's Board of Directors.