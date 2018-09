China committed to actively deepening bilateral relationship with Romania (charge d'affaires Tu Jiang)

China is committed to actively deepening its bilateral relationship with Romania, on Thursday said the ad interim chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bucharest, Tu Jiang.

"China and Romania are indeed close friends and good partners. (...) China commits itself to actively deepening its bilateral relationship. We are happy to see that Romania is placing China on an important position in its foreign policy," Tu Jiang said at the Embassy of China in Bucharest, at the reception dedicated to the 69th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.Tu Jiang also added that in the first half of 2018, the China-Romania trade volume parked at USD 3.26 billion, up 27pct against 2017.The Chinese dignitary reminded that Romania celebrates this year "the 100th anniversary of its national unification, marking a new development stage"."Next year, the two countries will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relationship and 15 years of a new broad partnership of friendship and collaboration. Romania will hold for the first time the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This will bring rare historic opportunities for the development of the Sino-Romanian relations' development. (...) I believe that through our joint efforts, the future of the Sino-Romanian relations will be even brighter," Tu Jiang asserted.