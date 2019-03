Ciamba: A lesson we should learn from crisis in Europe - EU gets out more united, more cohesive

The European Union always came out more united, more coherent after the crises it faced, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba stated on Tuesday.

He held a joint press conference with First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, in the context in which our country hosts the informal ministerial meeting of the EU ministers and secretaries of state for European Affairs.

On this occasion, Minister-delegate Ciamba talked about the recent challenges in Europe.

"One of the things that we should take as a lesson learned from both the migration crisis and the sovereign debt crisis is that Europe, always, find the ways and means to adjust itself. And I should say that, you know, we are not anymore in a migration crisis. Of course, migration is a political subject, but I think that Europe was able to overcome the migration crisis and the same could be said about how Europe went out of the sovereign debt crisis, because, you know, at that time, it looked very unexpected, there were things unexpected, we didn't have the toolbox," he stated.

George Ciamba underscored the need to improve the strategic agenda. "This is why we want to make the strategic agenda better, this is why we want to make the multifinancial financial framework better, because we have to be better equipped the next time when it's going to come," the Minister-delegate pointed out.

In this context, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs talked about unity. "I think unity is important, Brexit is proving that EU can be united and I think this is another lesson learned that should be taken from all the crisis of Europe - that Europe begins at the end of it gets out more united and more cohesive," he added.

The future of the EU, including in view of the new Strategic Agenda of the Union is a point on the informal meeting agenda.

The debates in Bucharest aim to provide an appropriate framework for a comprehensive reflection on the key priorities that should be reflected in defining the strategic vision of the Union for the next five years, starting with the results of the implementation of the Union's Strategic Agenda in June 2014. The discussions in Bucharest are timely in view of the debates to be held at the informal summit that Romania will host in Sibiu on 9 May, in preparation for the adoption at the European Council in June 2019 of the fundamental lines of the future 2019-2024 Strategic Agenda of the Union, the official website of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council shows.