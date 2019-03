ComMin Petrescu: I'm supporting Romania's accession to OECD's digital field

Romania is striving to get in line with the standards of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the digital area so as to become a full member of this organisation, Romania's Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu told OECD's "Going Digital" summit in Paris.

"My attendance at this summit is part of the effort of the Romanian Government to get in line with the OECD standards in the digital area, so that Romania may become a full member of this organisation as soon as possible, benefiting from all the advantages attached to membership of this prestigious organisation. Progress with innovation and technology development extends the boundaries of digitisation and generates the need to develop a harmonised international road map that addresses the challenges of the digital world faced by today's economies and societies, and Romania needs to be an active party in this highly dynamic process," Petrescu said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is designed to identify, disseminate and evaluate the implementation of optimal public policies to ensure sustainable economic growth, prosperity and development among member states as well as globally.

In January 2017, the OECD launched the "Going Digital - Transformation Work for Growth and Well-Being" project to help decision-makers better understand the phenomenon of digital transformation and to create a legislative framework allowing economies and societies to prosper in an increasingly digitised world.

Romania's Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu participated in the "Going Digital" Summit, an OECD event held in Paris, March 11-12, March 2019.

The event marked the closure of the two-year "Going Digital" project.

The international summit brought together ministers and other dignitaries from the digital area, experts and policy makers in the digital economy, representatives of European and international bodies (G20, G7, APEC, ASEAN) to share good practice models in the digital area to contribute to the further development of the OECD activity in this area.