CommMin Petrescu: Investments are increasing in robotics and AI businesses

Robotics and artificial intelligence are businesses in which more and more money are being placed, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu told the opening conference of the European Robotics Forum event in Bucharest according to Agerpres

"All that we do at this point depends on technology and the concept of Internet of Things is gaining more and more field. Robotics and artificial intelligence are businesses in which more and more money are being invested. We must create an European league of robotics. We have a lot to do. Only together we can build new businesses, based on technological development," said the official.



The Minister of Communications also mentioned that, since taking over the rotating presidency of the European Union, Romania managed to conclude a large part of the files in the digital field.



More than 600 exhibitors from Europe, Asia and the US are participating in Bucharest, over March 20-22, in the first edition of the European Robotics Forum.