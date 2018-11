Complex aircraft maintenance hangar to be built at 546 Otopeni barracks

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) and the association of companies Strabag SRL (leader) - Leviatan Design SRL signed on Wednesday a contract for the purchase of services and works for the construction of a new complex aircraft maintenance hangar at Cazarma 546 Otopeni.

MApN said in a press statement on Thursday that the value of the project is 40.2 million lei and the deadline for completion is 30 months of the issuance of the work execution order. The acquisition procedure for the winner's appointment took place between July and October through the SICAP. The works will be coordinated by the Domain and Infrastructure Centre no. 1 Bucharest with the Domain and Infrastructure Department.

"The real estate investment is necessary and appropriate given the Air Force Staff's implementation of the Air Force Infrastructure Development and providing maintenance services for the staff's aircraft hardware. In order to carry out the missions, a new hangar is needed to be built on the precincts of the Military Base 01919 Otopeni to ensure optimal conditions for the execution of complex maintenance, command and training activities," according to MApN.

The new hangar will have all the required specific utilities and will be fitted with runways for the aircraft coming from the shoulders and with a maintenance platform.

