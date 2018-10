Consultations at Cotroceni/ Dragnea: 'President cannot get involved in parliamentary activity; he cannot mediate between parties'

"Mr. President cannot get involved in the parliamentary activity, and he even said it himself. At the same time, he cannot play the role of a mediator between the political parties," Dragnea stated at the end of consultations on the justice laws President Iohannis had with the PSD delegation at the Cotroceni Palace.

The PSD leader specified that the Social Democrats did not come to consultations to make a commitment in front of Iohannis."We did not come to make a commitment with the President (...), we just understood that he wanted us to take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission," said Dragnea.He added that they already considered the recommendations, as an emergency ordinance has been approved recently in the justice field, which will become law in Parliament.

Agerpres