Consultations at Cotroceni/ Pambuccian says joint Senate-Deputies' Chamber committee on Justice Laws is needed

"All we have to do is harmonising the points of view of the Venice Commission, the Constitutional Court with the existing legislation and this, in our view, can be done only in Parliament, in one single manner, namely through a joint Senate-Deputies' Chamber Committee, a joint committee to debate these issues and propose amendments that reconcile the existing legislation with these points of view (...). I don't think we have to discuss it a lot, just do these things, debate them in the committee where experts meet. (..) Those who discuss the respective matters should be jurists and let's see what such commission brings forth, see them at the vote," Varujan Pambuccian said.

He led the delegation of the parliamentary group of national minorities to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis on Justice.

Agerpres