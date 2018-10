Consultations at Cotroceni - Tariceanu pleads for parliamentary consensus on justice laws: 'Alliance works'

"We did not come here to discuss our alliance problems. The alliance functions very well and we do not have radically opposite opinions. Of course that the justice laws will definitely be submitted to Parliament, for we have Ordinance 92, which basically puts up the laws for debate again and forces Parliament to rediscuss them. This discussions can also be carried out and final decisions be made by vote of the majority or we can try to reach a consensus among all the political parties represented in Parliament and I believe this is a better solution, if we want to calm down the spirits and end this discussion, which generated echoes including abroad. There will be a discussion in the European Parliament to be probably followed by a resolution on Romania. If we want to solve this problem and never find ourselves in this position again, which is by far undesirable (...), if we want to calm things down, I believe this solution is desirable for us," said Tariceanu at the Cotroceni Palace.

The ALDE leader claimed that "Romania is a topic for discussion" at European level because of the resolution that was already adopted on Hungary."And then, in trying to balance things between the EPP group and the socialist group, some members of the European Parliament, and they are not all such geniuses of politics, thought that the best way to balance things again would be by having a motion against Romania," he added.Tariceanu mentioned that the recommendations of the Venice Commission only take into consideration one matter referred to in the Ordinance 92 - the minimum retirement age of 20 years of service."There is a prorogation from the deadline until January 1, 2020, with a recommendation to our Parliament to eliminate this provision," he showed.The Senate President also addressed another recommendation of the Venice Commission - the one that challenges the need for setting up an independent section of investigation of magistrates."And it comes with arguments. I read the Venice Commission report very carefully. Yesterday, the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistrates), whose authority and independence is not questioned by the Venice Commission (...), hailed the setting up of the section, which will ensure the real independence of magistrates. So, the Venice Commission says one thing, the CSM something completely different - not us, for we are probably suspected of having a subjective approach in relation to this matter. So, we cannot say: "Yes, all the recommendations are perfect and there is no reason to question them. We need to analyze them and of course that in the end some of them have already been solved by Ordinance 92 and for the others Parliament needs to continue to debate them," said Tariceanu.The ALDE leader specified in the same context that "all problems" are discussed by the governing coalition.According to him, because of the Wednesday dispute related to the law on combating money laundering, the consensus previously obtained on the offshore law could no longer be achieved."I believe that we still can - and I believe this is not just ALDE's and PSD's interest - to avoid such unpleasant situations of the type of the EP Resolution, so that I believe we must make a common effort in this respect, if they all start from the same principles - that they follow the national interest," concluded the ALDE leader.

Agerpres