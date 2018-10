Court of Appeleals: 4.7milion euro lien on Elene Udrea’s assets

The Bucharest Court of Appeals decided on Monday to put a lien on all the movable and immovable assets owned by former Minister Elena Udrea, up to the 4.7 million euro amount, in view of extended confiscation according to Agerpres.

The decision was made by the magistrates in the case in which Elena Udrea was prosecuted by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors, for influence peddling and money laundering, alongside journalist Dan Andronic, who is accused of false testimony.The court also decided to rule the initiation of the proceedings on the merits in this case, the requests and exceptions raised by Elena Udrea and Dan Andronic having been rejected.Elena Udrea was sentenced to 6 years in prison in the "Gala Bute" case for for bribe-taking and abuse of office, but she left Romania and currently resides in Costa Rica. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache editor: Andreea Rotaru EN.