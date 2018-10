CSM clears proposal to appoint Giorgiana Hosu as deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT (official)

"At the meeting of October 9, the Section for Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy by majority greenlighted the proposal made by the Minister of Justice to appoint Mrs. Elena Giorgiana Hosu as deputy chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism," specifies a release of the CSM sent to AGERPRES.

Moreover, the same source mentioned that, at the same meeting, the Section by majority rejected the proposal of the Minister of Justice to appoint Mrs. Sterschi Florena Esther as chief prosecutor of the Section for Human Resources and Documentaries within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.The resolutions of the Prosecutors' Section shall be justified and sent to the Ministry of Justice, informed the CSM.Currently, Elena Giorgiana Hosu is working as interim in the same position for which she had the job interview.Hosu held the office of deputy chief prosecutor of the DIICOT before, during the time when the institution was headed by Alina Bica.On September 14, the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, proposed Elena Giorgiana Hosu for deputy chief prosecutor of the DIICOT.

Moreover, Toader proposed three prosecutors to be appointed in management offices at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice: Antonia Elenora Constantin - chief prosecutor of the Judicial Section, Iuliana Nedelcu - deputy chief prosecutor of the Judicial Section, Florena Esther - chief of the Human Resources and Documentation Section.



The proposals of the Minister of Justice resulted from a selection meant to fill the empty management spots at the General Prosecutor's Office, the DIICOT and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).



The MJ announced back then, regarding the office of chief prosecutor of the DNA's Criminal Judicial Section that he won't make a proposal.

AGERPRES