Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and head of the Federal Foreign Affairs Department of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed boosting Swiss investment in Romania and bilateral trade.

According to a governmental press statement, Dancila welcomed Cassis, the head of the Swiss diplomacy, on a visit to Romania."During the talks, the good relations between Romania and the Swiss Confederation, both bilateral and at the level of international organisations were highlighted. Mentioned was made of dynamic bilateral economic relations and their untapped potential able to boost Swiss investment in Romania and bilateral commercial exchanges."At the same time, Dancila and Cassis discussed the European Union's relationship with Switzerland from the perspective of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019. Discussions also highlighted common positions on a number of current files, such as co-operation inside international organisations.Dancila also mentioned good co-operation between the two countries under the Romanian-Swiss Cooperation Programme aimed at reducing economic and social disparities within the enlarged European Union.Under this programme, Romania has got 181 million Swiss francs in funding for projects in areas such as security, stability and support for reforms (border security, local and regional management capacity, modernisation of the judiciary, etc.) the environment and infrastructure, the promotion of the private sector, including export, SME funding, social development and human resources.