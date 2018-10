Dancila, intalnire cu militarii Invictus, la Guvern. Ce le-a transmis

Can factory Can Pack Romania, the only facility on the local market manufacturing aluminum cans for beer and soda, has completed a EUR50 million investment to expand its production capacity to 1.5 billion cans annually from nearly 950 million cans at present.

The judicial and defense committees of Romania’s Lower Chamber voted on Tuesday to recommend the declassification of a 2005 Defense Council decision which enabled collaboration protocols between judicial bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service(SRI), as well as all documents signed on its basis.