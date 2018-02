Defence Minister Fifor to pay official visit to Israel

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor is paying an official visit to the State of Israel 26 through 28 February, at the invitation of his counterpart Avigdor Lieberman, a release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

The two dignitaries will tackle the bilateral cooperation in defence and medicine, in particular in the technical and military segment and the evolution of the international security situation that requests the enhancement of the dialogue within the international organisations, the source adds.The Romanian delegation's schedule includes a meeting with the chief of the Defence and Foreign Policy Committee with the Israeli Parliament Avi Dichter, a visit to the Martyrs Memorial and Museum of the Holocaust in Jerusalem and a meeting with archimandrite Teofil Anastasoaie, representative of the Romanian Patriarchy to the holy places.This year Romania and Israel celebrate 70 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations.

