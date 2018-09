DefMin Fifor: Romania, among few states to observe equitable responsibility-sharing principle within NATO

Romania is one of the few allied states that observes the equitable responsibility-sharing principle within the North-Atlantic Alliance and meets all three cash, capability and contribution-related requirements, Defence Minister Mihai Fifor wrote on Thursday on Facebook, after the meeting with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The Romanian official discussed with Mattis about cooperation within NATO, and according to Fifor they had "an exchange of opinions on the important role Romania is ready to assume on the Eastern Flank of the North-Atlantic Alliance and in the complicated Black Sea region.""On this occasion, I reiterated that our country is a stable and credible ally that fulfills all of its commitments and responsibilities that ensue from the quality of NATO member state. In this context, the US counterpart highlighted Romania's important role in the Black Sea region. I specified that Romania is one of the few allied states that observes the equitable responsibility-sharing principle within the Alliance and meets all three cash, capability and contribution-related requirements. Firstly, the allocation of 2 percent of the GDP to Defence, for the second consecutive year, in 2018, remains a major national objective. Secondly, the development of the capabilities necessary to counteract the threats to allied security is achieved through the Romanian Army's ambitious strategy of acquisitions and endowment programmes. Thirdly, the solidity of the national commitments is confirmed by Romania's substantial contributions to the international efforts of projecting security and stability, among which the most important are the participations with servicemen in the theatres of operations within the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, the NATO missions in Iraq, recently launched at the Brussels Summit, as well as Romania's contribution to the anti-ISIL coalition, in the fight against terrorism," Fifor wrote.He underscored that given Romania's holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union as of January 2019, "our country and the Dancila Government give special attention to the transatlantic relationship," the Romanian Defence minister pointed out.The Pentagon meeting between Mihai Fifor and James Mattis "was aimed at continuing the excellent dialogue with the American counterpart, which began one year ago on the occasion of the former's first visit to Washington, and intensified in Brussels in the context of various meetings of the defence ministers of NATO member states."According to the Facebook post, the discussion agenda included priority themes of the Romanian-US Defence cooperation, focusing on security developments in the Black Sea and Western Balkans region, the implementation of the NATO Summit decisions in July, participation in the fight against terrorism, bilateral cooperation and the presence of the United States on the territory of Romania, as well as issues related to cooperation in the defence industry and major programs of endowment carried out with the US partner."During the discussions, the dynamic momentum of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States was highlighted, as well as the prospects for intensifying the defence cooperation as essential elements for the security and stability of our country and the region Romania is part of. In context, the full growth of Romania's cooperation with the strategic partner was appreciated both bilaterally and within the Alliance," Fifor said.