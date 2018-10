DefMin underscores Georgia's commitment to Alliance's efforts to maintain regional security at NATO defense ministers' meeting

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor attended a session of discussions of NATO-Georgia Committee, in the first day of the defence ministers' meeting of NATO member states, context in which he highlighted Georgia's commitment to the Alliance's efforts to ensure security in the region.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), within NATO-Georgia Committee there were analysed aspects aimed at implementing the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, the Georgian partner's participation in operations and exercises and the assessment of the Georgian side aimed at joining NATO's efforts to strengthen security in the Black Sea region."In respect to NATO-Georgia cooperation, Minister Fifor highlighted the progresses recorded and the need to boost dialogue in areas of shared interest. In this context, he mentioned that ensuring regional security is a key-element of this cooperation, pointing out that the situation in the Black Sea area continues to be marked by complex and complicated developments. Mihai Fifor also underscored Georgia's commitment to the Alliance's efforts to guarantee security in the region," the release mentions.The quoted source mentions that on Wednesday, the Romanian Defence Minister also attended a working dinner in an allied format, during which he discussed about the fair burden-sharing within NATO, from the perspective of the conclusions drawn at the Summit in June."The allies committed to draw up and send, by the end of this year, credible national plans in view of implementing the Defence Investment Pledge (DIP), assumed at the Summit in Wales in 2014. These plans will cover three dimensions, namely money contributions - cash, the allocation of two percent of the GDP for defence, the development and implementation of capabilities at NATO's disposal, contributions to operations and missions conducted by NATO, respectively," according to the release.In this context, Minister Fifor pointed out that Romania successfully meets all these conditions, which proves that our country is a credible ally, engaged in ensuring the stability of the entire Alliance."He also mentioned that the fair burden-sharing should remain a priority on the allied agenda, taking into account that it has many implications in several areas, including in regards to the transatlantic relation," the release also mentions.

AGERPRES