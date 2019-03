Deputies' Chamber rejects simple motion on finance

The Deputies' Chamber rejected on Wednesday the simple motion against Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, accordind to Agerpres.

There were recorded 108 votes in favour, 154 against and 18 abstentions.The simple motion on Finance, called "the PSD (the Social Democratic Party) greed undermines national economy" and initiated by the Save Romania Union (USR), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the People's Movement Party (PMP) was debated on Monday.