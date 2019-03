Deputies' Chamber's Tilvar meets Turkey's Deputy ForMin Faruk Kaymakci, discussed migration issue

The migration issue, which will be kept on the European agenda, represented one of the main topics of discussion on Monday at the meeting between head of the Deputies' Chamber's European Affairs Committee Angel Tilvar and Turkey's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakci. The discussions were also attended by the new Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania Fusun Aramaz.

"The Romanian official wished Mrs Ambassador success in fulfilling her mandate and voiced hope for a good cooperation, in the same spirit of the good diplomatic relations with her predecessor. The discussions focused on the issue of migration as a challenge that will remain on the European agenda for a period of time, which justifies a very well-prepared approach. Another topic of discussion was the Presidency of the EU Council ensured by Romania which, acting as an honest and neutral mediator, has set out to create a favorable framework of expression for all states that are involved and support the definition of the future of the European project, a fundamental role falling to the parliamentary dimension in terms of promoting a more cohesive Europe, stronger and closer to the citizens' needs," a release of the Chamber of Deputies mentions.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian side showed that an example of the importance paid by both countries to inter-parliamentary cooperation is also the materialisation of the intensification of the direct parliamentary dialogue through the visit to Ankara in May this year of the representatives of the Committee on European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies at the invitation of the Turkish parliamentary counterparts.

"The parliamentary dimension of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council represents an advantageous framework for expressing all those interested in a stronger Europe, more united and closer to the citizens' needs," Angel Tilvar underscored.

In his turn, Faruk Kaymakci expressed his country's wish to deepen the bilateral Strategic Partnership and reiterated the fact that the accession to the EU represents a strategic objective for Turkey.