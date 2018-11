Deputy PM Birchall promotes in Singapore geostrategic role of Romania as regional hub between Asia and Europe

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall supported and promoted Romania's geostrategic role as regional hub and gate between Asia and Europe, in the context of her participation in the opening of the first edition of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum event, which takes places in Singapore over November 6-7, 2018.

"Now, in Singapore, the first edition of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, whose founders are Michael Bloomberg and Henry Kissinger, brings together more than 400 representatives and more than 60 countries. The main topics on the Forum agenda are the changes and challenges which the international community is confronted with. In my speeches and discussions at the Forum, I supported and promoted Romania's geostrategic role as a regional hub and gate between Asia and Europe," said Ana Birchall in a message posted on her Facebook page.

AGERPRES