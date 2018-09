Deputy PM Birchall, US's Wess Mitchell about promotion of Romania's candidacy to OECD

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, currently on a visit to the United States, talked with Wess Mitchell, the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, about promoting Romania's candidacy to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to a press release published on the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister's site, Ana Birchall had a series of meetings with high-ranking officials of the US administration on Thursday, on the sidelines of the working visit she paid to the US, among which the one with Wess Mitchell.During the meeting were tackled topics such as the deepening of the relation between Romania and the United States in the context of the annual meeting of the Strategic Dialogue (that took place in June, in Bucharest), substantiating the economic involvement of the United States in the central and east-European region and in the extended region of the Black Sea in the context of the recent Three Seas Initiative Summit held in Bucharest and promoting Romania's candidacy to OECD."Wess Mitchell is a friend of Romania's and a very good connoisseur of the geopolitical realities in our region, given that he is the cofounder and former president and CEO of CEPA from 2009 to 2017. I have underlined that the annual meeting of the Strategic Dialogue in Bucharest has generated a clear vision on the main directions and Romania-American cooperation actions, bilaterally and regionally, for the upcoming period, in view of consolidating the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US," the Deputy Prime Minister summarised that talks held at the meeting with Wess Mitchell.At the same time, Ana Birchall specified she reiterated in context Romania's Government appreciation for the United States' support and involvement in the Three Seas Initiative."We are interested in pursuing the close collaboration with the US so as to fully exploit the Initiative's potential and stimulate the United States' economic presence in the region, alongside the security dimension and to further back the transatlantic agenda. Last but not least, I thanked Mr Wess Mitchell for the US' support of Romania's candidacy to the OECD," Ana Birchall specified.