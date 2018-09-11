Digital Nation launches national biggest performance and entrepreneurship education programme

Digital Nation, until this year known as DevAcademy, on 10 September kicked off the enrollment in the online educational programmes in programming, cloud and cybersecurity, graphic design and social media marketing.

'One of the first tech educational programmes in Bucharest expands as of this fall its distribution area at national level, making the passing to a 100 per cent digital teaching format. Romania has already been for a few years now an important player on the global IT market, drawing more and more companies that are interested in the tech development progress our country is offering,' a release by Digital Nation sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday says.According to the release, despite the impressive evolution in the large cities: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara in developing the tech hubs and drawing foreign capital, many regions are still lagging behind from the technological point of view and the tech opportunities available to their citizens.'Digital Nation assumes the mission to bring the tech education in all of Romania's corners and support the youth's development in tech areas of interest, to subsequently facilitate their employment in the field or the startup of some own IT projects. The Digital Nation programme wishes to be an intersection of the most important actors and get support from both the private and the public bodies through official accords closed with the accredited ministries. The Digital Nation team is inviting in the online community, specialists in the country and urges them to get involved in the economic transformation of the society through the online digital lessons,' the release says.According to the source, the IT&C training area and the related activities is an area of the extremes: on the one hand, there are the magnet communities - those which draw the trained work force or get special competencies during their employment - such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, and on the other hand, there are towns where the talented young migrate from because they have no access to projects capable of valuing their training and offering them the personal and professional development they need.'When talking about what the IT&C industry in Romania means, we also have two extremes: the top notch, very appreciated specialists who make it to produce as much as 8 per cent of the GDP and the persons who have no digital competencies. They talk very little about the median, about this middle between the two extremes and the acute need of the business milieu to have well trained work force. Imagine what it would be for an entrepreneur to have well trained employees in a medium city in the country. Multiply this at national level and try to realise what this would mean for the development of the economy. I believe we are living a turning point times for Romania, we are confronted with a very big chance - define ourselves as a country, as a country with a super power: the IT, and it should be capitalized on globally, and to do this we must work together, in a coordinated, smart and strategic manner,' Paul Apostol, founder of Digital Nation says.The organization has 3 interconnected components: the online social component, the performing education component and the incubation stage.The teaching subjects the Digital Nation is waiting for its applicants this year with, are of the programming sphere (Frontend, Backend, Android Mobile Programming and Mobile iOS Programming), the cybersecurity area (CyberSecurity), the system architectures (Cloud & SysOps), the web design (UX Graphic Design) and the digital marketing (Advanced Social Media Marketing).'The educational programmes stretch over 12 months and are digital, in front of their own computer, to facilitate the development of those who are already working or are currently undergraduates with a higher education cycle. Invited are to apply to the community the people aged between 19 and 40 years old who already have basic competencies of the discipline they apply for or have precursor knowledge in related fields. All of the enrolled will be subject to a selection process that is to take place online, and after the selection rd 1,000 members will be invited in the 8 digital tracks,' the release adds.The organisers will require a 100 Euro annual tax for those accepted in the community and offer the Digital Nation methodology that guarantees the progress, the motivation of the participants and the continuity of the education process in an innovative, performing manner.Beyond these facilities, apart from the better training for the current and future technological fields, awards, well-paid remote jobs for the ones in the country, collaborations for various projects, the integration of the participants in startup teams and many genuine experiences for the mentors and students, will be offered.After finalising the 12-month training, the participants have the option to remain in the project's Incubation stage, with the chance to work and create technology prototypes, collaborations with companies on practical projects and startup teams that are preparing for contests and financing.