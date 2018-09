Dragnea on amnesty: I consider it act of justice, not leniency

PSD Chair Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday evening that amnesty would mean "an act of justice" to those "innocent sentenced" and not a leniency act in the Centennial year.

Dragnea told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that "something must be done" for people sentenced on the basis of "false evidence, blackmail and protocols"."My position is very clear and I want to tell you the reason why I think that such a measure should be adopted and here I contradict both Mr Toader [Minister of Justice] and another colleague, who said that in the Centennial year this would be ... a leniency act. I do not consider it a leniency, I consider it an act of justice, an act of reparation, because we are talking about decisions, convictions, investigations, files, trial of thousands of people on false evidence, blackmail, protocols, violation of the law. So it is not a matter of leniency, I do not agree at all with this definition or with this motivation. An emergency ordinance or a law in Parliament must be passed. Something needs to be done in terms of the wrongful results of these years in which institutions not related to justice made cases based on false evidence. We cannot just take note of all the abuses," said Liviu Dragnea.He mentioned that among the signatories of the letter asking for his resignation there are also people who have put "very great" pressures in favour of the amnesty. The PSD head stressed that an amnesty is needed, even if "it is given this year, next year or in two years," as well as a fiscal amnesty.