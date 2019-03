Dutch ambassador discusses with JusMin Toader on ordinances amending Criminal Codes

Stella Ronner-Grubacic, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Romania, had a meeting with Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Thursday, expressing concern over the amendment to the Criminal Codes by emergency ordinances.

This meeting is part of a regular dialogue with the Ministry of Justice. As you know, there are many discussions about one or several emergency ordinances. I could say that I had a very good meeting with the minister and I conveyed our concerns. We have concerns about an ordinance that could pass, perhaps today or tomorrow, that amends the Criminal Code, and I hope that our concerns will be understood, said the ambassador after meeting with Tudorel Toader.

The Ministry of Justice has recently submitted to the Superior Council of Magistrates a draft legislative act amending and completing Law 286/2009 on the Criminal Code and Law 78/2000 on the prevention, detection and sanctioning of corruption acts, as well as a draft amending and completing the Law 135 / 2010 on the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as other normative acts.

One provision stipulates that the conviction decision cannot be based to a determining extent on the statements of the investigator, the collaborators or the protected witnesses.

Another amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code refers to public communication and the provision of information during criminal prosecution and trial of the case.