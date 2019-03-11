EC's First Vice-President Timmermans says since publishing of CVM report no progress was recorded
Postat la: 11.03.2019 - 19:59 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
First Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans stated on Monday that he didn't see any progress since the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report was published and he wishes for the experts of the European Commission and the Government representatives to discuss about the points that should be solved.
I said it very clearly that I want to talk to the Romanian Government about the recommendations in the CVM report. I have handed-over the document to the Prime Minister and I hope that we will have our experts meeting soon and we want to make sure that we can make progress on the rule of law in Romania, we want to make sure that the fight against corruption isn't abandoned, that we continue this fight, because it's very, very important for the future of this country (...) The problem for me is that, since the publishing of the CVM report we have seen no progress, we've only seen a refusal, a rebuttal of the Commission's document by the Romanian Government. I want us to sit down and go through all the points in the Commission's CVM report and see if we can solve them. I am here in the spirit of cooperation, I want to solve these issues, but I also want to make it perfectly clear that these issues are very seriously indeed and we need to see progress, First Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans stated in a press statement after being bestowed upon the Doctor Honoris Causa honorary distinction by the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA).
Timmermans mentioned that the document presented to the PM exposed "very clearly" the EC's point of view and voiced his hope that this document becomes the basis of some constructive discussion. When asked whether the triggering of Article 7 represents a possibility, the First Vice-President of the European Commission replied that he doesn't wish to make speculations regarding the next step, because each country is different and, in Romania's case, the settlement of the issues which generated disagreements is possible precisely through the CVM.
And hopefully we might agree tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, but now we have to invest in this relationship to make sure we make steps forward. (...) If you envisage new legislation, why don't you come to us and ask for our advice, why do you not ask for the advice of an independent body with huge expertise, which is the Venice Commission, so that we know you don't make steps in the wrong direction? We are at your disposal, to help you to do this, I know there is a need to transpose the decisions of the Constitutional Court into legislation, but let's do it in a way that we do not relinquish on the fight against corruption and that we do respect the independence of the judiciary in Romania, Timmermans stated.
When asked about the Section for investigating crimes in Justice, Timmermans stated that he doesn't wish to assess the manner in which various institutions work, but underscored that the independence of the judiciary should be respected.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Cum a afectat vanzarile muzicii lui Michael Jackson documentarul "Leaving Neverland"
Imaginea lui Michael Jackson si veniturile din muzica lui sunt tot mai afectate dupa difuzarea documentarului "Leaving Neverland" de HBO si Channel 4, in care cel supranumit „Regele Pop" este acuzat de pedofilie.
-
Partidul Social Democrat: ''Iohannis trebuie sa le ceara scuze romanilor fiindca blocheaza bugetul''
PSD ii cere lui Iohannis sa-si ceara scuze romanilor pentru ca blocheaza bugetul, in loc sa-i minta ca a decis sa promulge bugetul asigurarilor sociale pentru ca pensionarii nu pot merge in statiuni.
-
Colegii ii iau apararea politistului in pantaloni scurti
Sindicatul Europol, al politistilor, precizeaza ca politistul filmat in Giurgiu, in masina Politiei, in pantaloni scurti, a evitat producerea unei tragedii din partea unui autoturism cu numere bulgaresti care nu acordase prioritate intr-o intersectie si care continua sa circule haotic.
-
Ecaterina Andronescu: "Scolile doctorale de Politie si SRI ar trebui inchise!"
Emilia Sercan, jurnalist cu cele mai multe investigatii in zona de doctorate false, i-a luat un interviu ministrului Educatiei in publicatia clujeana PressOne. Ziarista a dat cateva exemple referitoare la densitatea lucrarilor de diplome plagiate din cadrul academiilor institutiilor de forta ale statului.
-
După Oreste și Claudiu Popa, poliția lui Carmen Dan agață și un ziarist de la "Rise Project" pentru consum de marijuana
O stranie coincidenta pentru ministra cu microfoane fake in priza, Carmen Dan. În ziua care a apărut episodul doi din ancheta "Rise Project", cunoscută sub numele de "Valiza TelDrum", "poliția lui Carmen Dan" a agățat un ziarist pentru consum de marijuana.
-
15 ani de la cel mai sângeros atentat terorist din istoria Spaniei. Cei 16 români uciși la 11-M, comemorați la sediul Ambasadei României din Madrid
Astăzi, se împlinesc 15 ani de la cel mai sângeros atentat terorist din istoria Spaniei, cunoscut si ca tragedia de la 11-M. 193 de persoane, printre care şi 16 cetățeni români, au decedat în urma exploziei a zece bombe, plasate în patru trenuri din Comunitatea Madrid, la 11 martie 2004.
-
Cum va fi vremea în București, pe 11 și 12 martie 2019
Meteorologii avertizează că vremea va fi schimbătoare, zilele acestea, în București. Astăzi, până la ora 21.00, va fi deosebit de caldă pentru această dată, iar temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de 21 de grade Celsius. Cerul va fi variabil, cu înnorări spre seară când vor fi condiții să plouă slab. Vântul va sufla în general moderat, cu viteze la rafală de până la 40...45 km/h.
-
Gabriela Firea îi face un cadou de peste 22 milioane de euro lui Ţiriac, printr-un PUZ ilegal
In şedinţa de luni a Consiliului General, Gabriela Firea se pregăteşte să-i facă un "cadou" de peste 22 milioane de euro lui Ion Ţiriac, printr-un PUZ ilegal care ar permite construirea unui complex de blocuri în Pădurea Băneasa.
-
Experimentul "Glifosat": Cel mai utilizat erbicid în România e cancerigen!
Monsanto, Bayer şi Syngenta, liderii mondiali de pe piaţa pesticidelor, primesc lovitură după lovitură. Cele mai utilizate erbicide produse de aceşti giganţi sunt puse pe "lista neagră" pentru că seamănă moartea nu numai în buruieni şi insecte, ci şi în oameni.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Postul Pastelui 2019. Cand incepe si ce trebuie sa stie toti credinciosii. Vei afla aici toate informatiile de care ai nevoie
- 2.Ce a aparut pe contul Ralucai de la Puterea Dragostei, dupa ce s-a aflat ca a facut videochat. ”Am fost folosita din toate punctele de vedere in fosta relatie”
- 3. Imagini bomba cu deja celebrul Hamude, intrat in casa Puterea Dragostei
- 4.Noul cod rutier a fost aprobat. Pedepse drastice pentru soferii neatenti si indisciplinati, entru consum de alcool, centura si vorbit la telefon
- 5.E chiar Andra Gogan? Pe YouTube circula un filmuleț in care ea ar face amor in public cu un tanar
- 6.Cele mai frumoase fotografii cu o concurenta de la ”Puterea Dragostei”!
- 7.Primele imagini cu Marina ”Plusica” de la Puterea Dragostei, dupa ce a parasit emisiunea!
- 8.”Nea Popa”, in doliu! Tudorel Filimon este sfașiat de durere: ”Astazi a murit”
- 9.Horoscop saptamanal 25 februarie – 3 martie 2019. Balanțele iși intalnesc marea iubire
- 10.Andra Gogan rupe tacerea dupa apariția filmulețului +18: “Banuiesc ca niște copilași au gasit filmul pe un site pentru adulți și l-au aruncat pe internet”
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu