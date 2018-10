EU Commissioner Oettinger says he wants to contribute, in Brussels, to promoting Romania's accession to Schengen

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther H. Oettinger stated on Tuesday in Bucharest that we wants to contribute in Brussels to the promotion of Romania's accession to Schengen and underscored that free movement is one of the European values.

The European official said free movement should always be taken into account, adding that the biggest progress Europe made is cross-border movement, which is precisely the reason why he wants to contribute to promoting Romania's accession to Schengen, in order for Romania to reach the level of joining Schengen, so that either at the airport or on the roads to no longer be different models or intensity of border control.He talked about the efforts that the European Union is making for economic development.He went on saying that the infrastructure must be further optimised cross-border, in order to have an adequate internal EU market where free movement exists. He stressed the needed for infrastructure, as well as the need for an advanced digital fiber optic infrastructure and 5G.EU Commissioner Oettinger attended the "European elections and Brexit 2019: Consequences for the EU and the EU budget" conference, organised by the Representation of Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Romania.